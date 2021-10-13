A man armed with a bow and arrow attacked and killed several people in Norway: police

Police officers investigate after several people were killed and others were injured by a man using a bow and arrows to carry out attacks, in Kongsberg, Norway Reuters

A man armed with a bow and arrow killed several people and wounded others in Norway on Wednesday, authorities said.

The incident took place in Kongsberg, which is southwest of the capital city of Oslo.

The main suspect, who local police said acted alone, has been apprehended and is in custody.

“There is no active search for more people,” Police Chief Oeying Aas said, according to the Associated Press. “Based on the information we have, there is one person behind this.”

The number of victims and information about the victims have not been released by police.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.