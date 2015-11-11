Several people killed after a private plane crashed into an Ohio apartment building

Authorities say several people were killed in the crash of a small business jet into an apartment building in northeast Ohio.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Bill Haymaker says the 10-seater Hawker H25 jet clipped a utility wire on the way down Tuesday afternoon and crashed into a small apartment building, which was destroyed by a subsequent fire.

The plane then hit an embankment beyond the building, causing a nearby house to also burn.

A spokeswoman for the Akron fire department originally confirmed two fatalities but, a report from Ohio.com cites a person it describes as an owner of the downed jet who says there were seven passengers and two crew members on board.

The plane burst into flames and disintegrated.

Haymaker says no one was at home in the apartment building that was destroyed and there are no known injuries on the ground.

