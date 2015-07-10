Several people have reportedly been shot in an attack in Germany

REUTERS/Michael DalderGerman policemen with machine guns walk away from the Carolinum school in Ansbach near Nuremberg September 17, 2009.
German police say that a man and woman have been killed in a shooting in Ansbach, north of Bavaria.
They have reportedly arrested a suspect, who fled by car.
The suspect was reportedly in a silver Mercedes and was shooting from his car, German publication The Local reports.
NOW WATCH: How much sex you should be having in a healthy relationship
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.