Several College Teams Will Wear These Turquoise Uniforms For Native American Heritage Month

Nike unveiled new turquoise uniforms to be worn by five college basketball teams this month. The uniforms are part of Nike’s N7 project and are being worn in recognition of Native American Heritage month.

Nike’s N7 project is their “commitment to bring sport and all of its benefits to Native American and Aboriginal communities in the United States and Canada.” In addition to these five schools, Kevin Durant is wearing a new turquoise Nike shoe in support of the project.

Florida State will be the first school to wear the uniforms on November 17…

