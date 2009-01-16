Several Bank Of America (BAC) Employees Were On Downed Plane

Bank of America says that several of its employees were booked on US Airways flight 1549, the plane that went down into the Hudson River just six minutes after taking off from LaGuardia airport. The plane was headed to Charlotte, NC, where Bank of America is headquartered. The bank says it hasn’t yet been able to determine if they boarded the plane. All 155 passengers and crew reportedly survived the crash.



Wachovia Bank, which is also based in Charlotte, has not yet responded to inquiries about the crash.

Update: The AP Reports that several BAC employees were on the plane:

Bank of America Corp. said a number of its employees were on the plane.

Nicole Nastacie, a spokeswoman for the Charlotte-based bank, said late Thursday afternoon that Bank of America is “in the process of confirming their whereabouts and are working closely with the local authorities to gather further information.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.