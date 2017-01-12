Several Anzac Day marches have been axed after the government introduces expensive anti-terrorism requirements

The ANZAC Day on George Street in Sydney. Photo: Lisa Maree Williams/ Getty Images.

Several Anzac Day marches have been cancelled in the Blue Mountains, on the border of Sydney.

It follows new anti-terrorism measures introduced by police and the NSW government following terror attacks using trucks in Europe.

RSL clubs have had to call off the annual events in Katoomba, Blackheath, Springwood and Glenbrook as they are unable to afford preventative measures such as the use of water-filled barriers to close roads.

For the past two years the Blue Mountains Council has forked out $70,000 to ensure the marches went ahead. This year it was unable to continue the financial assistance.

David White, spokesman for the Mountains ex-services organisations, said the groups are devastated by the result.

“The terrorists are winning. I say that because the reaction to events overseas continue to provoke over-reactions here,” he told the Blue Mountains Gazette.

“It’s that loss of something which has been treasured by the community which breaks our hearts.”

Dawn services and wreath-laying ceremonies will still go ahead, as will a privately-funded march in Lawson.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Denis Clifford, who is also the Commander of the North West Metropolitan Region, has called for a meeting early next week with all parties to attempt to resolve the situation and ensure the marches go ahead.

The Blue Mountains Gazette has more.

