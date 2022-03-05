This company offers new hires 2 weeks of paid leave before they start. It then makes them book 5 consecutive days vacation twice a year.

SevenRoom’s chief people office, Paul McCarthy (centre), says he wants to treat his employees are customers, not assets. SevenRooms

SevenRooms offers new hires 2 weeks’ paid leave before they start to help them refresh.

The tech company also asks them to take five consecutive days of vacation twice a year.

It’s about treating employees like customers, not assets, said the firm’s chief people officer.

COVID-19 was an awakening for many knowledge workers. Unchained from their desks and lengthy commutes, they’ve found themselves with more power over where and how they work.

In response, companies are shaking up their approach to retention, rolling out innovative perks and greater flexibility.

One company has taken a highly unusual approach: giving new hires time off before they start their job.

SevenRooms, which makes software to help restaurants manage bookings and collect guest information, gives new starters two weeks’ paid leave before they start their role.

After they sign their contract, their start date is worked out to factor in the leave. For example, if their official start date is May 1, they would wait until May 15 before joining.

Paul McCarthy, SevenRooms’ chief people officer, told Insider that he wanted to implement something that really resonated with people but that wasn’t just a number on a paycheck or a signup bonus. He also hoped it would give them more time to enjoy their life outside of work.

“[There’s] all these things happening within this pandemic time period, people switching jobs and moving around. I saw a lot of people taking time off and I thought, that’s really relevant,” McCarthy said.

Many people often cannot afford to take time off in between roles because they have bills to pay or family to care for, he added.

The leave applies to all new hires, regardless of seniority. So far, employees have used their leave to spend time with family, although one used it to take a sommelier course.

If a person insists on starting their role straight away, McCarthy said the company would ensure they still benefit from the policy in some way.

It’s part of a wider package of benefits aimed at giving employees more time to refresh

SevenRooms, which recently partnered with luxury store Harrods, has nearly 200 staff globally, including in New York, London, and Hong Kong.

The benefit — dubbed Fresh Start — is part of a wider readjustment the company has made to its paid leave program since January 1.

SevenRooms already offered unlimited paid leave but McCarthy realized people felt that they “needed permission” to take the time off — and didn’t take as much time off as they should. This is a common problem with unlimited leave.

In response, the firm introduced a policy requiring employees to take five consecutive days off during the first half of the year, and five consecutive days off during the second half. Long-serving employees are asked to take 10 consecutive days twice a year.

Companies should treat their employees like customers, not assets

McCarthy also hopes the policy can help the company stand out in the ferocious war for tech talent.

SevenRooms is hoping to increase its headcount by 50% by the end of the year. McCarthy said new hires are also asking for higher salaries.

He doesn’t anticipate the new policy will slow down recruitment as the company carefully manages its hiring process.

In any case, people would often need a month off before starting their new role, or work their notice period. For McCarthy, it’s more important to find the right person, then work with them to find suitable dates.

“People choose to work here. It’s like when you’re going on a specific airline — you’re choosing to fly with that airline,” McCarthy said. “People are not assets.”

He added: “In this day and age, with everything from the Great Resignation to the choices people are making. They’re choosing to work here, they’re our customers. We need to respect that and treat them like customers.”