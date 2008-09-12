Seven Years After "Glitter" Bomb, Mariah Carey Headed Back To Big Screen

Seven years ago, Mariah Carey starred in the reviled Glitter, and her career promptly took a sharp nosedive. She only really recovered in 2005 with the success of The Emancipation of Mimi.



But now, she’s testing the strength of her comeback with another movie role, in Tennessee, which has just been given a December release date after it was acquired by Vivendi Entertainment.

Reuters: Seven years after her disastrous movie headlining debut “Glitter,” pop star Mariah Carey will return to theatres in December.

Vivendi Entertainment has acquired all domestic rights to the road trip drama “Tennessee,” which premiered at this spring’s Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

The quiet — and at times moody — drama centres on two lower-middle class brothers (Adam Rothenberg, Ethan Peck) who take to the road to resolve their economic and health challenges. Along the way they meet a waitress (Carey) whose dreams of a singing career have been dashed by a bad marriage.

Though not a musical, director Lee Daniels’ film features Carey performing the original ballad “Right to Dream,” which she co-wrote with Willie Nelson.

“Glitter,” a widely panned musical drama, earned just $4.3 million at the North American box office in fall 2001. She had a cameo role as herself in this summer’s comedy “You Don’t Mess with the Zohan.”

Meanwhile, Zohan has so far racked up $100 million domestically, indicating that moviegoers don’t have an aversion to seeing Mariah Carey onscreen. We hope, for the sake of avoiding more Glitter-type fallout, that Tennessee outperforms her first starring role. However, we would love another Emancipation of Mimi-esque album. Maybe she can crank one out without a nervous breakdown beforehand.

