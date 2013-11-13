Seven Wants $150,000 From Nine After It Showed The Full Melbourne Cup In Perth

Seagulls hover overhead as racegoers make their way home through the rubbish left behind after attending Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 5, 2013 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Seven West Media has written To Nine, asking for $150,000 in compensation after the broadcaster aired race seven of the Flemington Cup in its 4.30 news bulletin in Perth.

According to a report in the Australian Financial Review Seven wants the money after Nine aired the whole race — not just the brief clip it is allowed to show.

Seven owns the broadcast rights to the Melbourne Cup. Competition is increasing in Western Australia after Nine bought-out the WIN Corporation stations there, making it more competitive against Seven — the dominant network.

