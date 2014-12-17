These 7 Cities Are The New 'Urban Wonders' Of The World

Shutterstock/Peter Schwarz The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur are the tallest twin towers in the world.

A global campaign has just announced the seven urban wonders of the world.

The New7Wonders project was created by Bernard Weber in order to highlight some of the greatest natural and man-made wonders of the world. The cities project is the third in Weber’s installments — in 2007, more than 100 million people voted on his new seven wonders of the world competition.

Weber’s latest campaign to find the best cities on Earth aimed to showcase the “cities that best represent the achievements and aspirations of our global urban civilisation,” according to the New7Wonders website.

The global competition began with more than 1,200 nominees from 220 countries. That list was reduced to 77, since there was a limit of one city per country. Then the 77 remaining cities were narrowed down by a panel of experts headed by Federico Mayor, former Director-General of UNESCO, to 28 suggestions.

Following the announcement of the 28 finalist, the winning seven cities were chosen by hundreds of millions of voters from around the world.

The seven winning cities beat out other finalists such as Istanbul, London, St. Petersburg, Seoul, Reykjavik, and Chicago. None of the world’s seven winning cities are in Europe or the US.

Below are the seven cities that have been named the new urban wonders of the world (in alphabetical order):

1. Beirut, Lebanon

The capital city of Lebanon has been rebuilt several times due to unrest. Beirut’s architecture is a stunning mix of modern right next to the Ottoman and colonial French buildings.

The Middle Eastern hub is often referred to as ‘The Paris of the Mediterranean.’

2. Doha, Qatar

Qatar’s capital, Doha, first gained prominence when it began tapping into its expansive natural gas reserves. Doha’s wealth of natural gas and oil have helped make Qatar one of the richest nations in the world — and Doha one of its most beautiful cities.

3. Durban, South Africa

The beach city of Durban in the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal is the busiest port in Africa, but better known for its incredible beaches and surfing.

4. Havana, Cuba

Havana is an ancient city that is covered in vibrant colours. The historic center of Havana has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and for good reason.

5. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

The cultural hub of Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur is known for its towering skyscrapers. The iconic Petronas Twin Towers are the tallest twin buildings in the world.

6. La Paz, Bolivia

Perched atop the Andres Mountains, La Paz is a city that is 11,975 feet above sea level. It is the highest capital city in the world.

7. Vigan, Philippines

The City of Vigan is one of the few Hispanic towns lefts intact in the Philippines. Known for its cobblestone covered streets and unique architecture, the city of Vigan is a World Heritage Site.

