7 Ways To Make Customers Obsessed With You

When a customer's need is met before it has been expressed, it sends the message that you care about the customer as an individual. It doesn't require telepathic ability, just paying attention and knowing your customers.

It's well worth the effort. The cared-for feeling a customer gets when her wishes are anticipated is where you can generate the fierce loyalty.

For example: Instead of putting up one of those generic signs saying 'If our restrooms need attention, please notify the staff,' Charlie Trotter's famed restaurant in Chicago long ago decided on a proactive system: They themselves discreetly check the towels and soaps after every use, thus never leaving the next guest's experience at the whim of the last, nor ever putting a guest in the awkward position of having to ask for supplies or maintenance.