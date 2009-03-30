Seven Things You Should Know About The Next GM CEO

An senior administration official has told Jalopnik that Fritz Henderson will take the reins as interim GM CEO following Rick Wagoner’s departure, which will itself be formally announced after President Obama’s auto strategy announcement tomorrow morning.

So who is this Fritz guy? Here are seven things you should know.

He’s a native of Detriot, born there in 1958.

University of Michigan, 1980. Harvard Business School, 1984.

Started at GM the year he got his MBA, in the Treasurer’s office.

Came up through GMAC, eventually becoming the head of mortgage finance.

He has run GM’s Latin American, Africa and Middle East division, as well as the Asia Pacific and European units.

Became vice chairman and chief financial officer in January, 2006.

Became president and chief operating officer in March, 2008.

