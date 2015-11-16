The UK stopped 7 terrorist attacks in the past 6 months

British intelligence services have stopped around seven terrorist attacks in the last six months, according to Prime Minister David Cameron.

Speaking to the BBCs Today Programme this morning, he also said he will look at speeding up the passage of the Draft Communications Data Bill through parliament.

The government claimed in July this year that fifty terrorist attacks have been foiled since the 7/7 London bombings in 2005.

That averages out out five attacks a year, which means the intelligence service have stopped at lot more attacks in the past six months than they would normally do. Here’s what Cameron told the BBC:

We have been aware, obviously, of these cells operating in Syria, that are radicalising people in our own countries, potentially sending people back to carry out attacks. Our security and intelligence service have stopped something like seven attacks in the last six months, albeit attacks planned on a smaller scale.

Cameron then said that the Draft Communications Data Bill, also known as the snoopers’ charter, would be vital in helping prevent terrorist attacks taking place. When asked whether the passage of the bill through parliament could be sped up, Cameron said we should “look at the timetable.”

Cameron We should think absolutely that the bill we’re taking through parliament to strengthen our capabilities to intercept the communications of terrorists is a vital part of this. BBC Do you want to speed it up? Because at the moment it will take till 2017. Cameron Well, I think we should look at the timetable. We do need to take parliament and the people with us.

The snoopers’ charter is already one of the government’s most controversial bills, with some campaigners calling it a major invasion of privacy.

The attacks in Paris will intensify the debate, as supporters of the bill will say we need it to pass through Parliament as soon as possible in order to keep us safe.

