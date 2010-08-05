Seven Startup Partnerships From Hell

Photo: Omar Omar via Flickr

Most entrepreneurs who start a company alone soon come to the conclusion that two heads are better than one – someone to share the workload, the hard decisions, and the costs.In a moment of crisis, you may be tempted to take on the first person expressing interest.



This would be a mistake, and could easily cost you your startup.

If you think about it, you should realise that not everyone is ‘ideal partner material.’

Most of us learn that in other partner relationships, like dating and marriage.

First you have to be clear on who you are, and who you can co-exist with, what complementary skills and resources you need, and what decisions in the business you are willing to relegate.

Second, in your search for partners, you need to be aware of the many considerations that can make the difference between success and failure in the business, as well as your satisfaction with the relationship.

Bringing money and connections is great, but other less tangible things can rip the business apart.

Martin Zwilling is CEO & Founder of Startup Professionals, Inc.; he also serves as Board Member and Executive in Residence at Callaman Ventures and is an advisory board member for multiple startups. This post was originally published on his blog, and it is republished here with permission.

Let's keep it in the family We both have the same vision All decisions will be made jointly We are so alike, we finish each other's sentences You really need a partner who is complementary, and can tackle the operational roles, like marketing, finance, and sales. A partner who is a carbon copy of you will likely mean two people working on every problem, rather than a natural separation of duties. Most startups can't afford that. Our work styles are different, but our goals are the same Some people are early risers and expect to tackle the tough problems early in the day. Others don't get rolling until noon, and save the hard discussions for after dinner. No problem when things are going well, but in the hard times, emotions go up and communication goes down. We have different values and ethics, but share a passion for this business Partners who don't share a common regard for regulations and boundaries are doomed to high levels of stress and frustration. Some people like to live just over the limit, while others have a high sense of integrity and morality. It usually doesn't work. I'll put in the money, if you put in the sweat equity We all know of some relationships that seemed mismatched... ...but worked out well, so the real test is the test of time. Just as you should take some time to explore if your love interest would make good marriage material, I encourage you to take some time to explore if your fellow entrepreneur would make good 'partner' material. Avoid 'whirlwind' business partnerships. In all cases, once you have decided that it's time to seal the deal, be sure to establish in writing your working agreement, as well as ownership shares. Only then is it time to celebrate and look for angels on your way to heaven. Now check out the 7 troublemakers you should avoid at your business >

