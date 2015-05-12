Seven songs Joe Hockey could dance to before delivering the Budget

Just minutes after delivering his first budget, Joe Hockey sat down with journalist Laurie Oakes and was blindsided when Oakes asked why the treasurer was dancing in his office just before announcing wide-ranging cuts.

In Hockey’s defence, the father-of-three saw his five-year-old son for the first time in three weeks and they bopped together to Best Day of My Life by American Authors.

Hopefully, he’s had a chance to see his family this year and like Rocky before his title fight, now just needs a good song to get pumped for his show piece at 7.30pm.

Here are our suggestions.

Lose Yourself by Eminem

Michigan mauler Marshall Mathers knows what it’s like to have the odds stack against him and sounds like he knows what it’s like to deliver a Budget, rapping His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy… He’s nervous, but on the surface he looks calm and ready to drop bombs, but he keeps on forgetting what he wrote down”.

Look, if you had one shot, or one opportunity

To seize everything you ever wanted. one moment

Would you capture it or just let it slip?

https://youtu.be/FtgWjjOMBO4

I will survive by Gloria Gaynor

Many are wondering if this is Hockey’s second and last budget, with Scott Morrison beginning to loom as a potential rival. Prove ’em wrong Joe.

Help by The Beatles

“The minister has my full support”.

The way it is, by Bruce Hornsby & the Range

As a child of ’80s pop, Joe would remember Hornsby’s defiant ode to tough times and the naysayers.

Standing in line, marking time

Waiting for the welfare dime

‘Cause they can’t buy a job

The man in the silk suit hurries by

As he catches the poor old lady’s eyes

Just for fun he says, “Get a job.”

The boys light up, by Australian Crawl

Eighties pub rock at its finest, with a line about how “later at the party all the MPs rave”, but this isn’t a song about smoking cigars.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YGhhbB0Eook&list=RDYGhhbB0Eook

Low budget, by The Kinks

The prince of parsimony, Ray Davies, is a big fan of paying tax. Not.

Cheap is small and not too steep

But best of all cheap is cheap

Circumstance has forced my hand

To be a cut price person in a low budget land

Times are hard but we’ll all survive

I just got to learn to economise



Please forgive me, by David Gray

Dave Gray’s story is one of perseverance. He was failing to make a living as a musician when he had one last roll of the dice and the White Ladder became a hit just as the Sydney Olympics rolled into town.

Please forgive me

If I act a little strange

For I know not what I do…

Help me out here

All my words are falling short

And there’s so much I want to say

Want to tell you just how good it feels

When you look at me that way.

Money, by The Flying Lizards

This quirky cover of The Beatles song contains the mantra of every politician chasing popularity over fiscal responsibility”

Your love gives me such a thrill

But your love won’t pay my bills

I want money

