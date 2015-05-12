Seven songs Joe Hockey could dance to before delivering the Budget

Just minutes after delivering his first budget, Joe Hockey sat down with journalist Laurie Oakes and was blindsided when Oakes asked why the treasurer was dancing in his office just before announcing wide-ranging cuts.
In Hockey’s defence, the father-of-three saw his five-year-old son for the first time in three weeks and they bopped together to Best Day of My Life by American Authors.
Hopefully, he’s had a chance to see his family this year and like Rocky before his title fight, now just needs a good song to get pumped for his show piece at 7.30pm.
Here are our suggestions.
Lose Yourself by Eminem
Michigan mauler Marshall Mathers knows what it’s like to have the odds stack against him and sounds like he knows what it’s like to deliver a Budget, rapping His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy… He’s nervous, but on the surface he looks calm and ready to drop bombs, but he keeps on forgetting what he wrote down”.
Look, if you had one shot, or one opportunity
To seize everything you ever wanted. one moment
Would you capture it or just let it slip?
https://youtu.be/FtgWjjOMBO4
I will survive by Gloria Gaynor
Many are wondering if this is Hockey’s second and last budget, with Scott Morrison beginning to loom as a potential rival. Prove ’em wrong Joe.
Help by The Beatles
“The minister has my full support”.
The way it is, by Bruce Hornsby & the Range
As a child of ’80s pop, Joe would remember Hornsby’s defiant ode to tough times and the naysayers.
Standing in line, marking time
Waiting for the welfare dime
‘Cause they can’t buy a job
The man in the silk suit hurries by
As he catches the poor old lady’s eyes
Just for fun he says, “Get a job.”
The boys light up, by Australian Crawl
Eighties pub rock at its finest, with a line about how “later at the party all the MPs rave”, but this isn’t a song about smoking cigars.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YGhhbB0Eook&list=RDYGhhbB0Eook
Low budget, by The Kinks
The prince of parsimony, Ray Davies, is a big fan of paying tax. Not.
Cheap is small and not too steep
But best of all cheap is cheap
Circumstance has forced my hand
To be a cut price person in a low budget land
Times are hard but we’ll all survive
I just got to learn to economise
Please forgive me, by David Gray
Dave Gray’s story is one of perseverance. He was failing to make a living as a musician when he had one last roll of the dice and the White Ladder became a hit just as the Sydney Olympics rolled into town.
Please forgive me
If I act a little strange
For I know not what I do…
Help me out here
All my words are falling short
And there’s so much I want to say
Want to tell you just how good it feels
When you look at me that way.
Money, by The Flying Lizards
This quirky cover of The Beatles song contains the mantra of every politician chasing popularity over fiscal responsibility”
Your love gives me such a thrill
But your love won’t pay my bills
I want money
