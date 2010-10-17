Seven Reasons China's Premier Wen Jiabao Is Calling for Political Reform NOW

China’s Premier has been calling for political reform, even though his own calls have been censored from the Chinese press.



Here are the reasons:

Both the US and China are caught in a competitive currency deflation spiral to spur exports and job growth, which is likely to lead to higher inflation and unemployment in both countries. The last time China had serious inflation and charges of corruption against the party was in 1989, when it led to the Tiananmen Square incident. At the time, Wen served as the head of the Party General Office with then Premier Zhao Ziyang, who was later removed from office by order of Deng Xiaoping in June 1989 and stayed under house arrest until his death in 2005. China is heading for a leadership change in 2012, and while the other party, government leaders think that Chinese society can stay stable till then, Wen has his doubts, thinking that the current leadership can’t keep up with the pace of change. China’s president, Hu Jintao, is obsessed with social harmony and stability as his legacy, but Wen thinks that this is a pipe dream. Wen thinks that social change is happening faster than the party, government leadership understand. Wen feels that the current leadership continues to think that economic growth is the answer to China’s problems when past growth rates are no longer possible. Wen believes that needed political reforms have been delayed too long by the leadership’s obsession with reaching internal party consensus before making major changes, and that this is dangerous. The danger is that the party can’t keep pace with what society wants. He wants to leave a legacy as a leader and pathfinder for China’s development as a democratic country for China’s next generation of leaders, after successfully becoming a major economic power.

