A 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit Mexico, leaving at least one person dead

A man ducks under police tape, on a street covered with debris after a strong earthquake in Acapulco, Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Bernardino Hernandez/AP Photo

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Mexico just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

At least one person died, The New York Times reported.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Southwest Mexico on Tuesday night, several outlets reported.

The New York Times reported that at least one person has died.

Guerrero state Gov. Hector Astudillo said the person was killed by a falling post in Coyuca de Benitez, a town near Acapulco, the Associated Press reported.

“We heard loud noise from the building, noise from the windows, things fell inside the house, the power went out,” Sergio Flores, an Acapulco resident, told the AP: “We heard leaking water, the water went out of the pool and you heard people screaming, very nervous people.”

The earthquake struck about seven miles southwest of the port city Acapulco at around 9 p.m.

CNN reported that shaking from the quake could be felt a more than five-hour drive away in Mexico City.

At least 1.6 million people were left without power in Mexico City and the states of Mexico, Guerrero, Oaxaca, and Morelos, The Federal Electricity Commission said in a tweet.

At around 1 a.m. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said power was restored to most areas.

Officials in various areas including Mexico City and Acapulco said there was no significant damage, the AP reported.

Acapulco Mayor Adela Román said there were gas leaks in many places and people were nervous because of aftershocks.

The US Geological Survey said Mexico has a “long history” of destructive earthquakes and is one of the most seismically active regions in the world. The country is located on top of three large tectonic plates. More than 9,500 people were killed by an 8.0 magnitude earthquake in September 1985. CNN reported that the country was also hit by two earthquakes in September 2017.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.