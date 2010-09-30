Warning travellers: Avoid These 7 Outrageous Minibar Rip-Offs

Kelsey Blodget
image

Everyone knows that hotel minibar items, like airport food and beers at sports games, are ridiculously overpriced.

Guests cough up $5 for a bag of chips without blinking an eye. But some hotels take the minibar overcharge to the point of extortion.

$12 Toothpaste Kit

Hotel: St. Giles New York -- The Tuscany, New York City

The toothbrush is one of items travellers forget most frequently, and the St. Giles is taking full advantage of that fact. We think charging $12 just to brush your teeth is a bit much -- especially since many hotels will provide toothbrushes and toothpaste to forgetful travellers, free.

$14 Gummi Bears

Hotel: Omni Berkshire Place, New York City

You don't have to be a maths whiz to tell that this doesn't quite add up. What does that work out to -- a dollar a bear?

$16 Enriched Oxygen

Hotel: W South Beach, Miami

We're going to give the W South Beach a free pass on this one -- if you're willing to buy air for $16, it's not really the hotel's fault.

$10 Bottle of Water

Hotel: Mansfield Hotel, New York City

Good thing the tap water in New York City is potable.

$150 Candle

Hotel: Gramercy Park Hotel, New York City

We like candles and everything, but we don't think shelling out $150 to set the mood is really necessary. If your significant other doesn't already appreciate you shelling out hundreds of dollars for the swank hotel room, she can get her own candle.

$195 Sensuality Kit

Hotel: Gild Hall, New York City

A sensuality kit sounds enticing -- especially since the minibar menu doesn't tell you what's in it. The contents must be pretty kinky to cost $200 -- right? Wrong. It's just lube, condoms, silk wrist ties, and a mini vibe -- a little bit anticlimactic. You think they could have at least tossed an adult DVD into the mix.

$8 Condom

Hotel: Gild Hall, New York City

In case the sensuality kit is too rich for you blood, Gild Hall thoughtfully provides an $8 Proper Attire condom. It's an 800% markup, but hey -- the wrapper is designed by Alexander Wang. We're sure you'll really appreciate that when you're ripping it open. Plus, the proceeds benefit Planned Parenthood. We've never had philanthropic sex before, but we're betting it makes you feel pretty good afterwards.

Now that you've been warned...

