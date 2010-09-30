Warning travellers: Avoid These 7 Outrageous Minibar Rip-Offs

Everyone knows that hotel minibar items, like airport food and beers at sports games, are ridiculously overpriced.
Guests cough up $5 for a bag of chips without blinking an eye. But some hotels take the minibar overcharge to the point of extortion.
Hotel: St. Giles New York -- The Tuscany, New York City
The toothbrush is one of items travellers forget most frequently, and the St. Giles is taking full advantage of that fact. We think charging $12 just to brush your teeth is a bit much -- especially since many hotels will provide toothbrushes and toothpaste to forgetful travellers, free.
Hotel: Omni Berkshire Place, New York City
You don't have to be a maths whiz to tell that this doesn't quite add up. What does that work out to -- a dollar a bear?
Hotel: W South Beach, Miami
We're going to give the W South Beach a free pass on this one -- if you're willing to buy air for $16, it's not really the hotel's fault.
Hotel: Gramercy Park Hotel, New York City
We like candles and everything, but we don't think shelling out $150 to set the mood is really necessary. If your significant other doesn't already appreciate you shelling out hundreds of dollars for the swank hotel room, she can get her own candle.
Hotel: Gild Hall, New York City
A sensuality kit sounds enticing -- especially since the minibar menu doesn't tell you what's in it. The contents must be pretty kinky to cost $200 -- right? Wrong. It's just lube, condoms, silk wrist ties, and a mini vibe -- a little bit anticlimactic. You think they could have at least tossed an adult DVD into the mix.
Hotel: Gild Hall, New York City
In case the sensuality kit is too rich for you blood, Gild Hall thoughtfully provides an $8 Proper Attire condom. It's an 800% markup, but hey -- the wrapper is designed by Alexander Wang. We're sure you'll really appreciate that when you're ripping it open. Plus, the proceeds benefit Planned Parenthood. We've never had philanthropic sex before, but we're betting it makes you feel pretty good afterwards.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.