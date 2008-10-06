Seven Movies Battling It Out At The Box Office**

UPDATE 2: The results are in, and they’re basically the same as Friday’s rankings (just with more money). Meanwhile, look down the list for Rachel Getting Married’s per-screen average. The film only opened in 8 theatres, so it’s total for the weekend wasn’t high enough to make the top 10, but the well-reviewed film still scored an impressive $33,667 per-screen average.

Indeed, according to Media by Numbers, the total box-office gross for all movies this weekend is $115 million, up roughly 37 per cent from the same weekend last year, so it seems more movies=more money.

UPDATE: Friday’s totals are in. Of the new films that opened, here’s how they broke down:

1) Beverly Hills Chihuahua with $7.8 million

3) Nick & Norah with $4.4 million

5) Appaloosa with $1.6 million

9) An American Carol with $1.2 million

10) Religulous with $1.1 million

11) Blindness with $750,000

12) Flash of Genius with $720,000

How to Lose Friends made $460,000. Who knows where that puts it?

All of the other films were holdovers, with Eagle Eye and Fireproof continuing to do well.

For the weekend as a whole, total box office is expected to be way up from last year, according to Nikki Finke, who predicts the following totals for our new flicks:

Bev Hills Chihuahua: $30 million

Nick & Norah: $13 million

Appaloosa: $4.5 million

An American Carol: $3.4 million

Religulous: $3.4 million

Blindness: $2.2 million

Flash of Genius: $2.3 million

How to Lose Friends: $1.3 million

Rachel Getting Married: $270,000 from 8 theatres

EARLIER: There are seven movies opening in wide-release this weekend. Let that sink in for a minute. Seven films! That’s the most crowded opening weekend in years.

“What are they,” you ask? *Deep breath* Beverly Hills Chihuahua, Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist, Appaloosa (expanding wide), Flash of Genius, Blindness, How to Lose Friends and Alienate People, and right-wing satire An American Carol. Plus, Religulous and Rachel Getting Married open in limited release.

That’s two movies from Sony (Nick & Norah and Rachel), two from Disney (Bev Hills Chihuahua and Miramax’s Blindness), one from Warner Bros (Appaloosa), one from MGM (How to Lose Friends…), one from Universal (Flash of Genius), one from Lionsgate (Religulous) and one from Vivendi (An American Carol). In other words, at least one movie from every major studio except for Paramount and Twentieth Century Fox

We saw the lineup for this weekend months ago and thought, some of those films have to get moved. But nope. So, how did this happen? Variety breaks it down:

September and October have traditionally been a time for more serious films and family pics. The months also are a favourite dumping ground.

But nowadays, studios have to use the early fall for more commercial films, too, because the release calendar is crowded year-round.

No one is happy about it.

“This sort of crazy volume has never happened before,” said Disney prexy of distribution Chuck Viane. “How do you even get noticed?”…

“It’s a trainwreck,” said a marketing exec.

Indeed, Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua is expected to emerge on top, with Nick & Norah also looking to do well.

But, this many films will no doubt split the audience this weekend, so it should be interesting to see if any one can emerge as a clear winner or if such a crowded frame leads to a particularly profitable weekend all around.

Our odds are on the former: a split audience comprised of people already apprehensive about spending money, period.

We’ll keep you updated on the results of this horse race as they come in.

Oh, and guess what? There’s more where this came from, as Variety notes.

The bottleneck at the B.O. isn�t going to ease up any time soon. There are four new wide releases set for each of the next two weekends and three slated for the last weekend in October…

The four pictures opening wide over the Oct. 10-12 weekend are Ridley Scott’s Leonardo DiCaprio–Russell Crowe starrer “Body of Lies,” Fox Walden’s family film “City of Ember,” Universal’s sports drama “The Express” and Sony’s thriller “Quarantine.”

The following weekend, Fox’s vidgame adaptation “Max Payne,” which is tracking strongly, arrives alongside Fox Searchlight’s “The Secret Life of Bees” and Lionsgate’s George Bush biopic “W.,” directed by Oliver Stone, enter the fray.

Opening on Oct. 24 are Warner Bros. crime drama “Pride and Glory,” directed by Gavin O’Connor, Lionsgate’s “Saw V” and Disney’s “High School Musical 3: Senior Year.”

These weekends don’t look as bad as this one, but it still wouldn’t hurt for some of those films to get shifted to lighter three-day frames.

