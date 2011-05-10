There Are Only 7 People Who Make $1,000,000 Playing Soccer In MLS

Major League Soccer just published its 2011 list containing the salary of every player in the league and it shows that only seven players earn more than $1 million a season.That’s less the average yearly salary for a player in the (salary capped) NFL.

To give you an idea of how that compares to soccer players in Europe, all the members on Barcelona’s squad average $7 million a year.

The transfer fee alone for Chelsea’s Fernando Torres was $79.5 million – or more than three times what these top 7 guys make combined.

While professional athlete is still a respectable living (the MLS minimum is $32,600, but many veterans make at least six-figures) soccer players in North America still trail behind the other big pro sports.

Source: Major League Soccer Players Union (via Grant Wahl). 2010 salary does not include endorsement or performance bonuses.

Juan Pablo Angel, L.A. Galaxy – $1,250,000

Julian de Guzman, Toronto FC – $1,910,746

Nery Castillo, Chicago Fire (now plays in Greece) – $2,038,062.50

Landon Donovan, L.A. Galaxy – $2,300,000

Rafael Marquez, New York Red Bulls – $4,600,000

Thierry Henry, New York Red Bulls – $5,600,000.04

David Beckham, L.A. Galaxy – $6,500,000.04

