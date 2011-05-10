There Are Only 7 People Who Make $1,000,000 Playing Soccer In MLS

Photo: Associated Press

Major League Soccer just published its 2011 list containing the salary of every player in the league and it shows that only seven players earn more than $1 million a season.That’s less the average yearly salary for a player in the (salary capped) NFL.



Click to see the millionaires >

To give you an idea of how that compares to soccer players in Europe, all the members on Barcelona’s squad average $7 million a year.

The transfer fee alone for Chelsea’s Fernando Torres was $79.5 million – or more than three times what these top 7 guys make combined.

While professional athlete is still a respectable living (the MLS minimum is $32,600, but many veterans make at least six-figures) soccer players in North America still trail behind the other big pro sports.

Source: Major League Soccer Players Union (via Grant Wahl). 2010 salary does not include endorsement or performance bonuses.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.