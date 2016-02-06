These people ran 7 marathons in 7 days on 7 continents

Running a marathon is gruelling work. Some people train for years just to run a single marathon. These people, however, ran seven marathons in seven consecutive days, on seven continents.
The World Marathon Challenge just held its second annual competition, and registration for the 2017 race is already open.
Story and editing by Stephen Parkhurst
