Seven Louisiana Parishes Have Issued Evacuation Orders — But It Doesn't Look Like Anyone Is Going Anywhere

CNN reports that seven Louisiana parishes (the state’s version of counties) have issued mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders in advance of Hurricane Isaac’s landfall.



But it doesn’t looking like anyone is going anywhere.

Louisiana-based twitterer and trader @pcdunham told us he knows few people who are heeding the warnings — and that it’d be too late to do so now anyway.

That sentiment was echoed by Sen. Mary Landrieu earlier today: “There is a point beyond which a mandatory evacuation would not be possible. I believe we’re at that point,” Landrieu said at an afternoon briefing with Gov. Bobby Jindal, according to Tribune News Services. Jindal added: “We are not expecting a Katrina-like event with breaking the levees.”

We also checked out Google Map’s live traffic function, and discovered a sea of green, which conveys that the roads aren’t crowded at all.

Photo: Google Maps

Good luck, y’all.

