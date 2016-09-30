The 7 things most likely to kill you

What are your worst fears associated with death? Do you fear your plane might crash every time you get on board? Are you constantly worried of a terrorist attack? Studies show that people have a difficult time assessing risks as they are heavily influenced by emotions. Keep your fears in perspective to make better decisions for your health.

