Seven Figure Bonuses Aren't Working, So Schmidt Tries Smack Talk In Facebook Recruiting War

Eric Schmidt says his isn’t worried about losing talent to Facebook.”We hire more people in a week than go to Facebook in its lifetime,” he told the New York Times.



File this unfortunate, dissembling quote under the what-was-he-supposed-to-say category.

The truth is, Google is very much worried about losing talent to Facebook. Already its lost 142 people. We’ve heard employees with offers from Facebook can get multi-million dollar stock bonuses from Google if they promise not to defect. One engineer got $6 million!

The Times says, “People who have other job offers have been persuaded to stay with seven-figure bonuses.”

Google also just gave all of its employees a 10% raise.

The really sad thing about Schmidt’s quote is how he’s trying to belittle Facebook as a smaller company.

The whole reason anybody wants to leave Google is because it’s grown to be such a huge company where it’s hard to get anything done.

One Valley source recently told us that s that at Google, it can take as long as TWO YEARS for an engineer or designer to see their work go live to the world – if it ever does.

In the Silicon Valley worldview, that pace makes the Google a great workplace for lazy, big company people – not the entrepreneurial rock stars Google is fighting Facebook over.

