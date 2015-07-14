There's an amazing new movie from Andy Samberg on HBO that you cannot miss

When former “Saturday Night Live” star and current “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andy Samberg digs in on stupidity, he really digs in. Take, for example, his latest project: a fake HBO Sports documentary titled, “Seven Days in Hell.” This is the movie’s promo image, which speaks volumes unto itself:

The “mockumentary” features two (fake) professional tennis players — Aaron Williams (Samberg) and Charles Poole (“Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington) — and focuses on the (fake) seven day match they had at Wimbledon 2001. The entire film is shot from the perspective of a serious HBO Sports documentary, with expert interviews from both HBO Sports interviewers and professional tennis players. (Serena Williams and John McEnroe are prominently featured).

Let’s be clear right up front: “Seven Days in Hell” is an amazing movie, and by far the funniest film I’ve seen in 2015. You should watch it immediately. Today.

Here’s a GIF of Andy Samberg’s character Aaron Williams from his introduction video:

Right?

And things get much, much more ridiculous after that. Samberg’s character is clearly modelled after tennis superstar Andre Agassi — here’s hoping Agassi has a pretty serious sense of humour:

Business Insider One of these is Andre Agassi, and the other is Andy Samberg’s character Aaron Williams. But which is which?

While Samberg plays the role of an even more insane Andre Agassi, “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington plays his dim-witted upstart competition, Charles Poole, who unwittingly brings Samberg’s character out of retirement.

Here’s Harrington, as Poole, freaking out on an elliptical machine:

The entire faux-doc is littered with little flashes of brilliant absurdity like this.

Like so many Samberg productions, “Seven Days in Hell” feels like what would happen if you took a teenager’s sense of humour, and applied professional production and an editor. Like “Zoolander” or “Wet Hot American Summer,” “Seven Days in Hell” takes absurdity well beyond the rational limit; it asks viewers to not just accept its stupidity, but to revel in that stupidity. It expects the same level of careful attention to detail to its stupidity that it lavishes on itself.

Take, for instance, a two minute scene wherein the mockumentary devolves into various “experts” offering commentary on a Swedish courtroom sketch artist’s influence on courtroom sketch art around the world. Yes, really.

I could keep going, but then I’d start spoiling the 42 minutes of juvenile comedy bliss that’s waiting for you on HBO Go. Prepare yourself, and maybe use a sippy cup in case of spit takes.

