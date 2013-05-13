Seven West Media Boss Responds To John Alexander Rumours: That’s Bull—t

Speaking to The Australian newspaper, Seven West Media boss Don Voelte made sure he got his point across when responding to rumours that fellow board member John Alexander could take his job.

“I would say that’s bullshit; that isn’t going to happen,” said Voelte.

“I think his days of being a full-time executive are gone. It’s clearly not his intention or ours at this time.”

There’s also talk that Alexander does not get on with some other Seven executives, after disagreements that date back to his time running Nine for the Packer family’s PBL Media.

Some current Seven executives are well known to have fallen out with Alexander when they worked under him, reports Darren Davidson at The Australian.

“You know what, we’re all thick-skinned and we get on with it,” Voelte said.

Read the full story here.

Now read: Investment Banks More Interested In An IPO Than Channel Nine Is: Gyngell

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.