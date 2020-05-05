7 artsy ways to improve your home decor

Janet Lie, Jacky Barile

  • Add a touch of bohemian to your home with these seven artsy products and services.
  • They include a paint roller with elegant built-in patterns, lamps made from papier-mâché, glitter wall paint, a water marbling technique that dyes any fabric into trippy colours, and more.
  • With just a little colour and funky patterns, your home will look more artistic in an instant.
  1. Pillow marbling
  2. Patterned paint roller
  3. Mood light
  4. Painted toilet seats
  5. Leaf pottery
  6. Glitter paint
  7. Papier-mâché lampshades

