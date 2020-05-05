7 artsy ways to improve your home decor

- Add a touch of bohemian to your home with these seven artsy products and services.
- They include a paint roller with elegant built-in patterns, lamps made from papier-mâché, glitter wall paint, a water marbling technique that dyes any fabric into trippy colours, and more.
- With just a little colour and funky patterns, your home will look more artistic in an instant.
- Pillow marbling
- Patterned paint roller
- Mood light
- Painted toilet seats
- Leaf pottery
- Glitter paint
- Papier-mâché lampshades
