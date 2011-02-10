Steve Jobs Spotted At Apple HQ With A Big Smile, And A Spring In His Step

Photo: AP

Here’s some good news about Steve Jobs.Despite some glum reports about his health, and future after he took a medical leave from Apple, an eyewitness spotted Jobs on campus a few weeks ago and said he was looking good.



Matthew Cross, an author and consultant for big banks, spotted Jobs walking out of Apple’s Cupertino headquarters on January 31st. He detailed the experience on his blog, The Divine Code Blog.

A reader passed along the post, and we reached out to Cross to verify his experience. Over the phone Cross sounded enthusiastic and trustworthy.

Cross decided to visit Apple’s campus before catching a flight out of San Francisco. He was in California doing work with Bank Of America. He wanted to swing by Apple’s campus to drop off a signed copy of his book, which mentions Jony Ive, and pick up some official Apple gear from the campus gift store.

Cross had to use the facilities, so Apple’s gift store employees directed him to the main building.

As he entered the front door of 1 Infinite Loop, he saw Jobs just 10 feet away yakking on his iPhone walking out the building. Cross chased after him as he left the building, but Jobs was on the phone and couldn’t (or wouldn’t) talk.

Jobs hopped into a waiting car and took off.

Cross says Jobs had “a healthy spring in his step,” his “voice was strong, it sounded like him on stage,” and “he had a nice smile on his face.” That last point was big for Cross, who is a fan of Jobs. Something about that smile made Cross feel good.

The fact that Jobs is on campus isn’t exactly surprising. After all, he’s still CEO of Apple. He didn’t step down, he just took some leave to get away from the day-to-day stress of work.

But, when news broke that Jobs was stepping down, many people assumed the worst. Cross’ report is reason for optimism.

