The Son Of One Of The Best Golfers Ever Will Play On European Tour In 2012

Javier Ballesteros, the son of the late Seve Ballesteros, will make his debut on the European Tour next year. And as you can see in the image at right, the resemblance between the two is striking.Javier will accept an invitation to play in next year’s Majorca Open in May.



Seve won five majors during his career, including two green jackets at The Masters, and three Claret Jugs at The British Open. He passed away earlier this year after a battle with brain cancer.

Javier is currently enrolled in law school, and has said he will turn pro with his golf game once he graduates.

