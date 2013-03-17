Two Dead, Including Pregnant Woman, In Women's Lacrosse Team Bus Crash

Two people are dead after a bus carrying the Seton Hill University women’s lacrosse team crashed on the Pennsylvania Turnpike near Carlisle, Pa., Saturday morning, according to a statement released by the University.



The bus driver died on the scene. A woman who was six months pregnant died later at the hospital and her baby did not survive, The Sentinel reports.

The bus was carrying 23 players and three coaches.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.