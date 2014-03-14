Seton Hall's Buzzer-Beater Is The First Huge Upset Of March Madness

Sterling Gibbs of Seton Hall hit a long jumper at the buzzer to give Seton Hall the upset win over 3rd-ranked Villanova in the Big East Conference tournament.

Villanova, who was the top-seed in the tournament, had just taken a 1-point lead with less than eight seconds remaining. After bringing the ball up the court, Seton Hall called a timeout to design the game winning play.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Seton Hall, the eighth seed in the tourney, was just 15-16 in the regular season before beating 9th-seeded Butler in the first round.

[image url="http://farm4.staticflickr.com/3834/13131473203_7e209fe684_o.gif" link="lightbox" size="secondary" align="right" clear="true"]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.