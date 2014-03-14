Seton Hall's Buzzer-Beater Is The First Huge Upset Of March Madness

Sterling Gibbs of Seton Hall hit a long jumper at the buzzer to give Seton Hall the upset win over 3rd-ranked Villanova in the Big East Conference tournament.
Villanova, who was the top-seed in the tournament, had just taken a 1-point lead with less than eight seconds remaining. After bringing the ball up the court, Seton Hall called a timeout to design the game winning play.
Seton Hall, the eighth seed in the tourney, was just 15-16 in the regular season before beating 9th-seeded Butler in the first round.
