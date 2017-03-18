Brutal flagrant foul call completes painful final 40 seconds for Seton Hall in NCAA Tournament loss

Scott Davis
Seton Hall suffered what can only be described as a meltdown on Friday to lose to Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

With just under a minute remaining, Arkansas took a 72-71 lead over Seton Hall. Seton Hall missed a shot on the other end, but collected their own rebound, setting up a chance to re-take the lead.

However, while running a pick-and-roll, junior guard Khadeen Carrington was called for a travel in a poorly executed play. Arkansas got the ball back with 24 seconds to play, forcing Seton Hall to foul to stop the clock, then play the free throw game.

However, in going to foul Arkansas, junior forward Desi Rodriguez made hard contact with Arkansas’ Jaylen Bradford. Bradford tripped and hit the ground hard. After a review, the referees called it a flagrant foul.

The ruling was absolutely brutal for Seton Hall. Arkansas was awarded two free throws and the ball. Bradford hit both free throw to put Arkansas up three. Seton Hall then fouled again, and Arkansas junior guard Daryl Macon hit one of two free throws to put them up four. Seton Hall was unable to hit a shot on the other end and were forced to foul again, essentially ending the game.

Afterward, the sports world was in arms over the flagrant foul call.

While Seton Hall did in fact blow an eight-point lead, and the travel by Carrington was a costly turnover, they were still very much in the game prior to the flagrant foul call. 

Unfortunately, for Seton Hall, one of the more compelling early games of the tournament was decided by some questionable officiating.


