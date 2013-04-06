THEN & NOW: See What Famous Historical Sites Look Like Today

Seth Taras, a self-taught American artist, was hired by The History Channel for the campaign, “Know Where You Stand.”
His pictures show modern scenes spliced with historical photographs, so that a phantom Adolf Hitler poses next to a young couple and a man talks on his mobile phone next to the ghostly Berlin Wall.
Taras traveled around the world shooting the pictures from the exact spot and angle the original was shot, and then used photo editing software to blend them together.
The images earned Taras a Cannes Lion, and the History Channel’s 2010 campaign was translated into 30 languages and published in 130 countries, according to Taras’ blog.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.