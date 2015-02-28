WWE star Seth Rollins went on 'The Daily Show' to challenge Jon Stewart to fight on 'Monday Night Raw'

The feud between WWE star Seth Rollins and Jon Stewart has continued to grow.

It began when Rollins threw his name into the ring for possible replacement hosts for Jon Stewart.

During a match, Rollins took the microphone and proclaimed he’s the most talented performer in the world and WWE’s “most valuable asset.” Rollins claimed he could do anything he wants, including becoming president of the United States, despite not being old enough to run for office.

He then took a shot at Jon Stewart and said he could become the next host of “The Daily Show” and make it “actually watchable.”

Watch Rollins’ speech below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Stewart then posted a response to Rollins’, which was posted on WWE’s YouTube channel. In it Stewart states, “Seth Rollins, you’ve made a lot of mistakes in your life… but this is the biggest mistake you ever made.”

Stewart goes on to say he’s going after Rollins with “160 pounds of dynamite” before noting his bone density is weaker and “more like a soft wood, like a pine.”

Watch the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Rollins was not content to just let Stewart’s response simmer, and Thursday night, he invaded “The Daily Show.”

Rollins interrupted a segment with a video and acknowledged Stewart’s trash talk and said he hopes Stewart is ready for a “world of hurt.”

In the midst of Stewart’s response, Rollins walked onto the set and challenged Stewart to come to “Monday Night Raw” at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, next week.

Stewart doesn’t necessarily give a confirmation, but he does sneak behind Rollins to put him into a headlock as the show’s credits begin to roll.

Watch the entire segment below. We’ll see if Stewart does show up on “Raw” next week.



The Daily Show

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,The Daily Show on Facebook,Daily Show Video Archive

NOW WATCH: 13 pro wrestling terms that will change the way you see the WWE



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.