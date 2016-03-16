This is the first animated movie that's R-rated and produced by a major Hollywood studio

“Sausage Party” promises to be one of Seth Rogen’s raunchiest movies yet — and it’s animated! Similar to “Toy Story,” it makes inanimate objects — in this case food — sentient, and gives them inner lives.

The movie comes out in US theatres on August 12th.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

