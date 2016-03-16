This is the first animated movie that's R-rated and produced by a major Hollywood studio

Jacob Shamsian, Stephen Parkhurst

“Sausage Party” promises to be one of Seth Rogen’s raunchiest movies yet — and it’s animated! Similar to “Toy Story,” it makes inanimate objects — in this case food — sentient, and gives them inner lives.

The movie comes out in US theatres on August 12th.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

Follow INSIDER Culture on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.