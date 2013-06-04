Kevin Systrom Personally Sets Up Seth Rogen On Instagram

‘I thought my first instagram should be done at instagram with the inventor of instagram,’ Rogen captioned his first post.

For years, “Pineapple Express” and “Knocked Up” star Seth Rogen refused to join the masses on Facebook and Instagram.



But that all changed last week, when the 31-year-old actor was looking for new ways to promote his latest film “This Is The End.”

“It was definitely a result of conversations about promoting the movie,” Rogen admits to Business Insider. “We just realised that so much of our energy is spent trying to appeal to different social media entities and to cure that we thought it would be good to go right to the source.”

Adds Rogen, “It feels silly that we didn’t do this years ago.”

So with that, the actor met with Instagram founder Kevin Systrom at his San Francisco office where, as Rogen tells us, “I got up set up on Instagram by Kevin the guy who started Instagram.”

Although, says Rogen, the founder “didn’t really give me any advice, he just showed me how to use it.”

Rogen says he’s “not quite” addicted yet but “I have time.”

And don’t expect some social media guru to take over the actor’s account, he’ll be doing it all himself.

“I’m new to it so need help sometimes but so far it’s pretty much been all me and I hope to keep it that way,” says Rogen. “People seem to respond much more when it feels personal.”

As for what kind of photos we can expect from the actor, “My wife likes to post pictures of our dog and people seem to respond to that.”

Guess what Rogen’s most recent Instagram photo is of?

Yup, his dog, “Zelda!!!!!!”

Rogen has posted seven other photos since joining the photo-sharing app last Thursday.

There’s this one from the Instagram headquarters he captioned “Instagram 4 lyfe.”

A photo on the slide at the YouTube office.

And then one from his stop at Facebook HQ during his San Francisco social media tour. “I vandalised the Facebook campus,” he wrote.

Rogen also joined Facebook on Thursday. He already has over 306,000 fan “likes,” but has yet to engage on the page.

