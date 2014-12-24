SETH ROGEN: 'Freedom Has Prevailed!'

REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian Seth Rogen, who wrote and co-starred in ‘The Interview,’ during the premiere in Los Angeles, California December 11, 2014.

Sony has announced that it will allow certain theatres to release “The Interview” on Christmas Day despite recent threats to Sony Pictures.

Seth Rogen, who stars in the film alongside James Franco, tweeted the following after the announcement.

The people have spoken! Freedom has prevailed! Sony didn’t give up! The Interview will be shown at theatres willing to play it on Xmas day!

— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 23, 2014

Here’s how Franco reacted on Twitter:

VICTORY!!!!!!! The PEOPLE and THE PRESIDENT have spoken!!! SONY to release THE INTERVIEW in theatres… http://t.co/0KyZQAB6cf

— James Franco (@JamesFrancoTV) December 23, 2014

Sony came under fire after it decided to pull the movie’s theatrical debut. Earlier this week, President Obama called the move a “mistake” on Sony’s part.

For some industry experts, Sony’s decision to release the movie in select theatres may not come as too much of a surprise. Brent Lang, senior film and media reporter for Variety, said earlier this week that he believes there’s a “better than 50% chance” that Sony would end up releasing the film.

Texas-based theatre chain Alamo Drafthouse Cinema confirmed it will be showing the movie on Dec. 25.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.