Seth Rogen To Play Steve Wozniak In Steve Jobs Biopic

Comic actor Seth Rogen of “Knocked Up” fame is set to play Steve Wozniak in Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming biopic of Steve Jobs, according to Variety.

Rogen will play the famous engineer and co-creator of Apple opposite Christian Bale. Sorkin, writer of “The Social Network,” and “The West Wing” will pen the film. Danny Boyle, who directed “Slumdog Millionaire,” is going to direct.

According to Variety, Sorkin says the movie will be based on Walter Isaacson’s biography “Steve Jobs” and will be broken up into three long scenes. All of which will take place backstage before a big Apple product launch.

The next movie you’ll see out starring Rogen is the controversial “The Interview” with James Franco. The premise being the two men tasked by the CIA to assasinate North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

