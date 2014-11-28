Seth Rogen's Family Lied To Him About Why They Didn't Celebrate Thanksgiving

Seth Rogen never had the joy of experiencing Thanksgiving until later in life.

In a new animated video on Funny or Die titled “Seth Rogen’s Jewish-Canadian-American Thanksgiving,” the 32-year-old actor explains, “I’m Canadian and in Canada they do celebrate Thanksgiving…”

“But for some reason my parents didn’t want to do it, so they told me that Jewish people did not celebrate Thanksgiving in Canada. And I believed this, throughout my whole childhood, until I moved to the United States.”

“And I was in my 20s and I would meet Canadians who had also moved to the states and Thanksgiving would come up in conversation, and I’d be like, ‘Well if you’re Jewish you don’t celebrate Thanksgiving,’ and they would be like, ‘No, I’m Jewish, I celebrated Thanksgiving.’

I slowly started to realise that my parents lied to me.”

“And then I finally got to do Thanksgiving with my girlfriend at the time, who is now my wife… and there was nothing not Jewish about it…”

“All you do is eat and complain!”

“So now I look back on all my missed Thanksgivings. I haven’t confronted my parents yet, but I will one day.”

Watch the full one-minute video below:

Seth Rogen’s Jewish-Canadian-American Thanksgiving from Funny Or Die

