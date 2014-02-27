Seth Rogen Is Publicly Shaming Senators Who Ditched His Congressional Testimony

Actor Seth Rogan gave an impassioned, humour-laced plea for more support and awareness of Alzheimer’s disease on Wednesday to a U.S. Senate subcommittee, but he’s not happy with the turnout.

“I think its indicative of the mentality that we find so frustrating … ,” Rogen told Chris Matthews on “Hardball.” “It seems to be of the low priority. It seems like these people [the senators] don’t care. That’s the direct message they’re giving by leaving during our testimony.”

While a large crowd could be seen behind Rogen as he talked about his mother-in-law’s struggles with the disease, in front of him sat only two senators — Sen. Tom Harkin (D-Iowa), and Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.)

“Not sure why only two senators were at the hearing,” he later wrote on Twitter. “Very symbolic of how the Government views Alzheimer’s. Seems to be a low priority.”

Rogen was testifying before the Senate Subcommittee on Labour, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies, of which there are 18 members.

This was the view while he spoke:

After Rogen remarked that only two senators were present, the social media account of the Appropriations committee chimed in, telling him there were actually six. Not true, said Rogen:

@SenateApprops four left after the first panel. Only two at mine.

— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 26, 2014

At least one senator congratulated Rogen on his efforts, but that ended up inviting criticism despite his having a meeting.

Even before his testimony, Rogen had been highly involved in Alzheimer’s outreach for several years, acting as a celebrity spokesman and fundraiser for the National Alzheimer’s Association. He and his wife also started the non-profit Hilarity For Charity to raise awareness and money for Alzheimer’s among a younger generation.

“The situation is so dire that it caused me, a lazy, self-involved, generally self-medicated manchild to start an entire charity organisation,” Rogen said in his testimony.

Rogen called on the committee and the government to take more steps in the fight against Alzheimer’s, a disease with no cure and no treatment to stop it from progressing.

