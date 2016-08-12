Seth Rogen slams media for exploiting the Sony hack leaks: 'That drives me crazy'

Seth Rogen will forever be linked to the Sony hack.

The leaking of emails and other information from the studio was reportedly done by North Korea in retaliation for Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s movie “The Interview,” which follows two American journalists who try to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

While on “Any Given Wednesday with Bill Simmons” on Wednesday to promote his new movie “Sausage Party” (out Friday), Rogen looked back on the hack, and it sounds like he’s happy none of his personal emails got out.

“I would have had some explaining to do,” he said. “You talk s— about a million people in your day-to-day life in your emailing, especially if the last 20 years of my emails had come out, which I would not have liked.”

Simmons then asked what he thought about the media calling the emails “leaked” instead of “stolen.”

“That is honestly the thing that drives me f—ing crazy,” Rogen said.

The actor believes that when we look back on the Sony hack 10 years from now, the relevance will be in how the media handled the story.

“It was the first major cyber attack that put the media to the test of how we deal with this,” he said. “Do you protect the victim of the crime? Do you do what the perpetrator of the crime is hoping you’re going to do?”

Many mainstream media outlets reported on the leaks. One major revelation was about the enormous gender gap in pay throughout Hollywood. Jennifer Lawrence learned she was getting paid less than her male costars only through the leak. This led to her writing an essay about it.

But Rogen points out that, ironically, the one casualty of the hack was a woman: the head of Sony’s movie division Amy Pascal.

“One person lost their job, a woman, who was running the studio, who specifically had a very feminist agenda in the best way possible,” said Rogen, who points out that Pascal green-lit the female-led “Ghostbusters” reboot.

Watch the clip from “Any Given Wednesday” below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.