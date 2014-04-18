Seth Rogen Slams Nancy Grace Over Her Anti-Marijuana Tweets

“Pineapple Express” actor Seth Rogen has made it no secret that he loves to smoke weed.

So when HLN host Nancy Grace started blaming pot for a Denver man killing his wife, Rogen felt a need to step in.

It all started when Nancy Grace tweeted the following rant about Richard Kirk, who allegedly shot and killed his wife during a 911 call after he had ingested marijuana:









Daddy allegedly snacks on marijuana and kills his wife! Is #PotToBlame?

— Nancy Grace (@NancyGraceHLN) April 16, 2014

Cops say daddy eats marijuana & goes crazy. He shoots his wife in the head while she pleads with 9-1-1 for help! #PotToBlame?

— Nancy Grace (@NancyGraceHLN) April 17, 2014

If pot makes you mellow and laid back, why does this guy allegedly turn berserk and gun down his wife? #PotToBlame?

— Nancy Grace (@NancyGraceHLN) April 17, 2014

How many people must die before this stops?! #PotToBlame?

— Nancy Grace (@NancyGraceHLN) April 17, 2014

Rogen’s blunt response?

The stoner comedy star’s tweet already has nearly 10,0000 retweets and over 12,500 favourites.

Grace has yet to respond, but many tweeters seemed to be Team Rogen.

When it comes to the fight of Twitter followers, Rogen dominates with his 1.94 millions fans, while Grace has just 407,000 followers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.