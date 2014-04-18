Seth Rogen Slams Nancy Grace Over Her Anti-Marijuana Tweets

Aly Weisman
Seth RogenKevin Winter/Getty Images for Comedy Central

“Pineapple Express” actor Seth Rogen has made it no secret that he loves to smoke weed.

So when HLN host Nancy Grace started blaming pot for a Denver man killing his wife, Rogen felt a need to step in.

It all started when Nancy Grace tweeted the following rant about Richard Kirk, who allegedly shot and killed his wife during a 911 call after he had ingested marijuana:




Rogen’s blunt response?

Seth rogen tweettwitter.com/sethrogen

The stoner comedy star’s tweet already has nearly 10,0000 retweets and over 12,500 favourites.

Grace has yet to respond, but many tweeters seemed to be Team Rogen.

Seth Rogen TweetsTwitter.com
Screen Shot 2014 04 17 at 11.30.04 AMTwitter.com

When it comes to the fight of Twitter followers, Rogen dominates with his 1.94 millions fans, while Grace has just 407,000 followers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.