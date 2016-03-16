The trailer for Seth Rogen's expletive-filled food comedy 'Sausage Party' is here

The first trailer for Seth Rogen’s new movie “Sausage Party” is here.

Described by Rogen, who cowrote it, as an “R-rated Pixar-style movie,” the film follows a group of food items dreaming about being purchased and discovering that life isn’t so great once they arrive in someone’s home ready to be eaten.

Rogan and cowriter Evan Goldberg — who worked together on “Superbad” and “Pineapple Express” — unveiled a rough screening of the film at the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival Monday night, and Sony released the first red-band trailer Tuesday morning.

Rogen voices the lead sausage, aptly named Frank. Kristen Wiig, Jonah Hill, Bill Hader, Michael Cera, James Franco, Danny McBride, Craig Robinson, Paul Rudd, David Krumholtz, Nick Kroll, Edward Norton, and Salma Hayek all contributed their voices to the film.

“Sausage Party” is scheduled to hit theatres August 12.

Watch the (warning: expletive-filled) trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

