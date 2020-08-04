The director of 'Call Me by Your Name' will do his next movie with Seth Rogen because he loved 'Sausage Party'

Sony ‘Sausage Party.’

Seth Rogen and his writing/producing partner Evan Goldberg will be working with “Call Me by Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino.

The movie will be about the infamous Hollywood figure Scotty Bowers.

Rogen and Goldberg told Insider that the team-up happened when Guadagnino called them out of the blue and said he wanted to work with them because he loved their movie “Sausage Party.”

“Sausage Party” is a 2016 animated R-rated comedy that Rogen and Goldberg produced and were cowriters on. Rogen also voiced one of the characters.

“He thought we were the perfect guys to write the movie,” Rogen said of their conversation with Guadagnino.

Rogen and his writing/producing partner Evan Goldberg will pen the script for Guadagnino’s upcoming movie on Scotty Bowers, the infamous bisexual hustler and date-arranger for gay Hollywood from the 1940s to the 1980s, as Deadline was first to report.

But Rogen and Goldberg revealed to Insider this unlikely pairing has an even more surprising element to it: Guadagnino is a big fan of their raunchy comedies.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty (L-R) Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

“We got a call that Luca wanted to talk to us because he was a huge fan of ‘Sausage Party,'” Rogen said, referring to the R-rated animated comedy Rogen and Goldberg’s production company, Point Grey Pictures, made in 2016.

“Very specifically because of ‘Sausage Party’ and some of the messaging in it,” Goldberg added.

“Sausage Party” follows a sausage named Frank (voiced by Rogen) and his other grocery item friends at a supermarket who realise what their true existence is: To be eaten.

“He thought we were the perfect guys to write the movie,” Rogen said. “And clearly we are not uncomfortable with dealing with overtly sexual material.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Luca Guadagnino.

It would be surprising if Guadagnino’s Scotty Bowers movie would have the same raunchy comedy that some of Rogen and Goldberg’s past films have, but the levity that the duo gives their stories is definitely something that would fit right in with Guadagnino’s work.

The Scotty Bowers project hasn’t been written yet, so audiences won’t be getting that for a while. For the time being, you can watch another wacky comedy from Rogen and Goldberg, “An American Pickle.” The movie will be available on HBO Max beginning Tuesday.

