Seth Rogen revisits his 'Knocked Up' feud with Katherine Heigl: I felt 'betrayed'

The nine-year national nightmare that is the public feud between “Knocked Up” costars Katherine Heigl and Seth Rogen could be close to ending.

Rogen appeared on “The Howard Stern Show” on Monday and voiced his reaction to Heigl’s last appearance on the radio show in which she voiced her regrets over comments she made about the Judd Apatow movie being “sexist.”

For his part, Rogen said he was “hurt” by her comments and felt the trust between them was “betrayed.”

“I thought she hated us,” Rogen said.

Just to revisit, Heigl in a Vanity Fair story after “Knocked Up” came out called the movie “a little sexist.”

“It paints the women as shrews, as humorless and uptight, and it paints the men as loveable, goofy, fun-loving guys. It exaggerated the characters, and I had a hard time with it, on some days,” she said in 2008. “I’m playing such a b—-; why is she being such a killjoy? Why is this how you’re portraying women? Ninety-eight per cent of the time it was an amazing experience, but it was hard for me to love the movie.”

Heigl on Stern also recalled seeing Rogen at a restaurant after the comments went public and said he gave her a pretty icy reception.

Rogen said he doesn’t remember the interaction that way, but admitted he was “confused” by her “acting as if everything was fine,” and that may have showed through.

Ultimately, though, Rogen feels badly that the comments she made affected her career.

“The only people in this situation who should in any way take anything from it is me and Judd,” Rogen said, “because we’re the ones she’s talking about. And for other people to not work with her because she didn’t like her experience with us I think is crazy.”

But Rogen did leave room for one criticism of Heigl’s way of showing her remose. It sounds like he still wants a personal apology.

“When I apologise to people, generally I don’t take a public forum to do it,” Rogen said after saying that he had yet to receive a call from Heigl about the matter.

