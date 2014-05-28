Seth Rogen And Judd Apatow Slam Film Critic Who Linked Their Movies TO UCSB Shooting

Michael Buckner/Getty Images Director Judd Apatow and actor Seth Rogen fight back against Wahsington Post critic who blamed their movies for the Elliot Rodger/UCSB shooting.

Washington Post film critic Ann Hornaday is feeling the wrath of Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow today after linking their movies to the Elliot Rodger/UCSB killings in an article Sunday on “a sad reflection of the sexist stories we so often see on screen.”

Hornaday wrote:

How many students watch outsized frat-boy fantasies like “Neighbours” and feel, as Rodger did, unjustly shut out of college life that should be full of “sex and fun and pleasure”? How many men, raised on a steady diet of Judd Apatow comedies in which the shlubby arrested adolescent always gets the girl, find that those happy endings constantly elude them and conclude, “It’s not fair”? Movies may not reflect reality, but they powerfully condition what we desire, expect and feel we deserve from it. The myths that movies have been selling us become even more palpable at a time when spectators become their own auteurs and stars on YouTube, Instagram and Vine.

Rodger, 22, is suspected of killing six people at the University of California, Santa Barbara. Before the shooting, Rodger posted a YouTube video of himself speaking about “rotting in loneliness” and seeking “retribution” against “the females of the human species” who continuously rejected him.

After reading Hornaday’s Washington Post article linking him to the tragedy, Rogen tweeted to his 2.08 million followers:





.@AnnHornaday I find your article horribly insulting and misinformed.

.@AnnHornaday how dare you imply that me getting girls in movies caused a lunatic to go on a rampage.

Apatow, too, took offence. He explained why he found Hornaday’s article so ridiculous to his 1.21 million followers:













“@Sethrogen: .@AnnHornaday I find your article horribly insulting and misinformed.”She uses tragedy to promote herself with idiotic thoughts

Remember everyone – ads next to articles generate money. They say something shocking and uninformed & get you to click on it to profit.

Most of Earth can’t find a mate– someone to love. People who commit murder of numerous people have mental health issues of some type.

Here is how it all works. Anne says something thoughtless. I say it is wrong then CNN asks everyone to debate and it becomes TV.

I said no. I wonder if Anne can prevent herself from going on and becoming part of how these tragic events become profit centres for media

While Hornaday tweeted out her article on Sunday, she has yet to respond to the backlash.

