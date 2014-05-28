Seth Rogen And Judd Apatow Slam Film Critic Who Linked Their Movies TO UCSB Shooting

Aly Weisman
Seth Rogen Judd ApatowMichael Buckner/Getty ImagesDirector Judd Apatow and actor Seth Rogen fight back against Wahsington Post critic who blamed their movies for the Elliot Rodger/UCSB shooting.

Washington Post film critic Ann Hornaday is feeling the wrath of Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow today after linking their movies to the Elliot Rodger/UCSB killings in an article Sunday on “a sad reflection of the sexist stories we so often see on screen.”

Hornaday wrote:

How many students watch outsized frat-boy fantasies like “Neighbours” and feel, as Rodger did, unjustly shut out of college life that should be full of “sex and fun and pleasure”? How many men, raised on a steady diet of Judd Apatow comedies in which the shlubby arrested adolescent always gets the girl, find that those happy endings constantly elude them and conclude, “It’s not fair”?

Movies may not reflect reality, but they powerfully condition what we desire, expect and feel we deserve from it. The myths that movies have been selling us become even more palpable at a time when spectators become their own auteurs and stars on YouTube, Instagram and Vine.

Rodger, 22, is suspected of killing six people at the University of California, Santa Barbara. Before the shooting, Rodger posted a YouTube video of himself speaking about “rotting in loneliness” and seeking “retribution” against “the females of the human species” who continuously rejected him.

After reading Hornaday’s Washington Post article linking him to the tragedy, Rogen tweeted to his 2.08 million followers:


Apatow, too, took offence. He explained why he found Hornaday’s article so ridiculous to his 1.21 million followers:






While Hornaday tweeted out her article on Sunday, she has yet to respond to the backlash.

