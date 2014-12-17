Seth Rogen And James Franco Cancel All 'Interview' Press After Attack Threat

In the wake of Sony hackers announcing Tuesday that they were planning a 9/11-like attack against “The Interview” premiere and theatres showing the film, the movie’s stars Seth Rogen and James Franco have cancelled all stops on their press tour.

The duo will now no longer be appearing on shows: “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Watch What Happens Live,” a Yahoo interview, and a Buzzfeed Brews event in New York on Tuesday that was cancelled just a few hours before it was supposed to take place.

Thursday’s NYC premiere is still on as of now, but it has been scaled down in the wake of the hacking. Franco and Rogen are currently scheduled to pose for photos at the event but will not be speaking to the press.

The cyber attack against Sony reached a fever pitch Tuesday when a group calling themselves “Guardians of Peace” threatened a 9/11-like attack on theatres showing “The Interview.”

“The world will be full of fear,” states the scary message. “Remember the 11th of September 2001. We recommend you to keep yourself distant from the places at that time. (If your house is nearby, you’d better leave.) Whatever comes in the coming days is called by the greed of Sony Pictures Entertainment.”

There’s been suspicions that North Korea is behind the cyber attacks because of “The Interview” plotline about assassinating Kim Jong-un. North Korea has denied involved in the attacks, but called the hack a “righteous deed.”

