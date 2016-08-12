Seth Rogen came up with the idea for 'Sausage Party' after smoking pot with Jonah Hill

Jason Merritt/Getty (L-R) Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen.

This may come as a shock, but not all of the movie ideas Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg come up with emerge out of major sessions of smoking marijuana.

But the writers behind “This Is the End” and “Superbad” admit that their upcoming R-rated animated movie, “Sausage Party” (out Friday), was born from such an encounter.

While doing a panel for the Producers Guild of America in the summer of 2014 (watch here), Goldberg explained that some weed-smoking with Jonah Hill helped nail down the movie.

“It started out with a bunch of dudes and then Jonah said, ‘What if it was literally sausages?’ and it became our passion project,” Goldberg said.

Hill has a story by credit on the movie.

While recently talking to Business Insider, Rogen confirmed that weed was involved and went into a little more detail about the origins of the plot.

“It actually came from me and Jonah and my wife having dinner together,” Rogen said. “We started talking about what it would be like if we made a Pixar-style movie about food and how f—ed up that would be and how potentially hilarious it would be. And that was almost 10 years ago, and we’ve been tirelessly trying to make it ever since then.”

Here’s the trailer.

