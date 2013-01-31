Knocked Up Stars Reunite For Samsung Super Bowl Ad

Funnymen Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd are starring in Samsung’s two-minute long Super Bowl ad called “The Big Pitch,” reports Mashable’s Todd Wasserman.



A spokesperson told Mashable that the ad “shows Rogen and Rudd on a quest to become the Next Big Thing.”

This, of course, alludes to Samsung’s insanely popular, Apple-bashing spot titled “The Next Big Thing Is Already Here,” which was 2012’s most popular tech ad.

While you might expect Judd Apatow to direct his regulars in the commercial, “Iron Man” director Jon Farveau actually took the lead.

A 30-second Super Bowl commercial slot averaged at $3.8 million, so Samsung has invested heavily in the 72andSunny-created ad.

Tune in February 3 to see if it meets expectations — and to compare it to competitor Blackberry’s first-ever Super Bowl ad.

