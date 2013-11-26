Seth Rogen And James Franco Recreated Kim And Kanye's 'Bound 2' Music Video Shot-For-Shot

Remember when Kimye rode their way nearly-naked through the North American landscape in West’s “Bound 2” music video?

Well, Seth Rogen and James Franco wanted to pay homage.

“While on the set of their movie, The Interview, James Franco & Seth Rogen felt inspired to recreate their favourite new video. Shot. For Shot.” reads an intro before the music video spoof.

Franco plays West, while Rogen takes on the role of Kardashian.

Watch the hilarious masterpiece below:

Now watch the Kimye original:

So how do the funny fellas compare? Check it out below:

